Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ardent Health from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ardent Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

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Ardent Health Stock Performance

ARDT stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ardent Health by 121.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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