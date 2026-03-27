Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $69.39. 5,804,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,072. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific News Summary

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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