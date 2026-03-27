Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 119,595 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 26th total of 458,438 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 536,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after buying an additional 2,751,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,326 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after buying an additional 859,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,072,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.