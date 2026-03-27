Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Drops By 63.9%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 418,846 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 26th total of 1,159,315 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Armlogi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armlogi stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Armlogi worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Armlogi Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Armlogi stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 702,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 80.73% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Armlogi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Armlogi

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Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

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