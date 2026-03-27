Short Interest in CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Declines By 40.8%

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 273,788 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the February 26th total of 462,416 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,563 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CISO Global Price Performance

CISO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. CISO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CISO Global by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 75,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CISO Global in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CISO Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global, Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) is a cybersecurity and risk management firm that delivers a comprehensive suite of services designed to strengthen organizational defenses and ensure regulatory compliance. The company’s core offerings include managed security services, threat monitoring, incident response, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. By integrating advanced analytics, automated tooling and human expertise, CISO Global aims to protect enterprises from evolving cyber threats while maintaining the integrity of critical systems and data.

In addition to its managed security platform, CISO Global provides advisory and consulting services that cover risk and compliance management, governance framework development, security policy design and third-party risk assessments.

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