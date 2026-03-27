Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.0108 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 82992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Berkeley Group Price Performance

About Berkeley Group

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54.

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Further Reading

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