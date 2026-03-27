Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.0108 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 82992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Price Performance
About Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.
Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.
Further Reading
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