Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.71 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 160185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.21.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$108.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.