Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.08. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 7.9%

The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Get Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey’s banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank’s principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.