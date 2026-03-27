Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 69.4%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,929 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 26th total of 60,755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 185,127 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter.

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Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 121,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,457. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

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