Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.25 and last traded at C$21.30, with a volume of 229660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.94.

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Pet Valu Trading Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

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