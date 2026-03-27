Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Up 70.9% in March

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,457,253 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 26th total of 3,777,497 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,805,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lufax Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lufax will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 93,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm’s core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

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