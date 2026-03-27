Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.53 and last traded at GBX 82.53. Approximately 385,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 108,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £133.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.32.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

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Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.11 million) and £10 million ($15.57 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.57 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

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