Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 42.1% in March

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,586 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 26th total of 9,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned 84.76% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGHL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lion Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lion Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 58,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,898. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

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