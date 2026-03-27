Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 4,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.41.

About Comptoir Group

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Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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