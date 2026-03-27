DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 165,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 182,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.09.

About DIAGNOS

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DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

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