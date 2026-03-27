Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Update

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,651 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the February 26th total of 23,015 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VPC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

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