Short Interest in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Declines By 42.3%

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,087 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 26th total of 20,961 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 5,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $73.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 1,373.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXIV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

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