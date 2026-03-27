Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($55.80) by $55.30, FiscalAI reports.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENVB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 47,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,763. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enveric Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research platform leverages proprietary medicinal chemistry to design, synthesize and optimize molecules derived from established psychoactive compounds, with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and tolerability compared with traditional formulations.

Enveric’s preclinical pipeline features synthetic analogs of ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, each engineered to enhance therapeutic outcomes in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

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