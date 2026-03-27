Short Interest in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Expands By 70.4%

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,685 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 26th total of 38,550 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCTE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 9,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,344. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78.

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Institutional Trading of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors. FCTE was launched on Jul 2, 2024 and is issued by SMI Funds.

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