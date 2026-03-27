YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.5960. Approximately 12,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 48,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

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YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2,605.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

About YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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