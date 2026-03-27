GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MULL) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.31 and last traded at $138.80. Approximately 538,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 445,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.11.

GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (MULL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology Inc (ticker: MU) stock. MULL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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