Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Short Interest Update

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,722 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 26th total of 20,878 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,761,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,791,000 after buying an additional 786,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,145,000.

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Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.5169 per share. This is a positive change from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 65.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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