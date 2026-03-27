Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Shoal Games Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Shoal Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015.

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