Short Interest in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Rises By 65.4%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,733 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 26th total of 11,328 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

RIET stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 85,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,686. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

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