Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 277,012 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 170,214 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock remained flat at $44.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,506. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,114.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 142,537 shares during the period.

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The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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