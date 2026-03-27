Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ) Short Interest Update

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,538 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the February 26th total of 24,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFRZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 57,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.25.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRZ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

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