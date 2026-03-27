Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,208 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the February 26th total of 27,118 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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