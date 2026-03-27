Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.0740. Approximately 172,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 121,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SKIL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Skillsoft Stock Down 3.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 174,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 114.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skillsoft by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 286.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

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Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.

Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.

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