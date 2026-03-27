NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.6021. 18,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 90,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6020.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group in a report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 3.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: NISN) is a China-based diversified enterprise primarily engaged in the procurement and distribution of telecommunications products, property services and outdoor advertising. Through its telecommunications segment, NiSun sources and supplies prepaid calling cards, prepaid cellular cards and recharge vouchers for major domestic carriers, including China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. This business leverages the company’s nationwide distribution network to serve retail outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms across Mainland China.

In addition to its telecom operations, NiSun provides property management and commercial real estate services.

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