Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.87. 66,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 43,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

Sanlam Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.39.

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Sanlam Company Profile

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Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) is a South African financial services group offering a broad array of insurance, investment and wealth management solutions. Headquartered in Bellville, Cape Town, the company provides life and health insurance, general insurance products, retirement planning and savings vehicles to individual and corporate clients. Through its network of advisors and digital platforms, Sanlam seeks to deliver tailored financial planning, estate planning, risk cover and wealth preservation services across multiple market segments.

Founded in 1918 as the South African Life Assurance and Investment Society, Sanlam has grown into one of the continent’s largest insurers.

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