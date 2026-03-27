Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 8,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 27,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

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