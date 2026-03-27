Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading Down 14.1% – Should You Sell?

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.4854 and last traded at $0.4854. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5652.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

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Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

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Genting Malaysia Berhad is a leading Malaysian leisure and hospitality company and a publicly traded subsidiary of the Genting Group. Established in 1965 as Highlands & Lowlands Berhad, the company was later rebranded as Genting Malaysia Berhad and has grown to become one of Asia’s largest integrated resort operators. The firm’s primary business activities encompass the development, operation and management of resort hotels, casinos, convention facilities, theme parks and other leisure attractions.

The company’s flagship property is Resorts World Genting, nestled in the Titiwangsa Mountains of Pahang, Malaysia, which combines gaming, hotel accommodation, retail outlets, entertainment venues and a theme park.

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