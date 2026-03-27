GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,293,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
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