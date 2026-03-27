GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,293,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

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GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

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The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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