NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 22,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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NFI Group Trading Down 1.8%

About NFI Group

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

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NFI Group Inc is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and coaches, offering a range of zero-emission, diesel, natural gas and hybrid solutions for public transportation authorities and private operators. Through its flagship brands—New Flyer in North America and Alexander Dennis in the United Kingdom—NFI Group develops, assembles and delivers complete transit and motorcoach vehicles designed to meet evolving environmental standards and customer demands for performance, safety and rider comfort.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, NFI Group operates multiple manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, supported by a global parts, service and remanufacturing network.

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