iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 960,356 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the February 26th total of 351,160 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 366,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

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Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHF. City State Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

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