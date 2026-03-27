Short Interest in TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE) Grows By 167.2%

TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 989,104 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the February 26th total of 370,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,045,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMD Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TMD Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

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About TMD Energy

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We are principally involved in marine fuel bunkering services specializing in the supply and marketing of marine gas oil and marine fuel oil which include high sulfur fuel oil, low sulfur fuel oil and very low sulfur fuel oil, to ships and vessels at sea. We are also involved in the provision of ship management services for in-house and external vessels, as well as vessel chartering services. For our bunkering services, we provide offshore bunkering services which involve STS transfer of marine fuels.

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