Short Interest in TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE) Grows By 167.2%

TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 989,104 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the February 26th total of 370,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,045,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TMD Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TMD Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27.
About TMD Energy
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for TMD Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMD Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.