First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,701 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the February 26th total of 21,775 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $138.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.

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First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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