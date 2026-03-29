Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 6.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $197,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,269,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank raised its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

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Visa Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.68 and its 200 day moving average is $332.86. The company has a market cap of $535.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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