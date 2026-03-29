Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $171.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $171.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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