Top Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Booking, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, franchising, or supplying restaurants and food-service chains, ranging from fast-food and fast-casual outlets to full-service dining. Investors evaluate them based on metrics like same-store sales, unit growth, margins (affected by labor and commodity costs), and consumer spending trends, making these stocks sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in dining behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

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