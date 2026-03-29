National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI partnership: Broadcom struck a multiyear deal to co-develop custom AI accelerators, positioning AVGO as a strategic supplier for OpenAI and signaling material addressable revenue from bespoke AI silicon and related infrastructure. OpenAI Just Became Broadcom’s Newest Chip Customer
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Erste Group sharply raised estimates (FY2026 to ~$9.80 EPS and FY2027 to ~$16.55 EPS), implying much stronger earnings power than consensus and supporting a higher valuation if AI wins scale as expected.
- Positive Sentiment: Thesis reinforcement from market commentary: Multiple bullish write-ups highlight Broadcom’s expanding role across custom AI silicon, networking and software for hyperscalers — a structural growth story that investors view as durable despite recent volatility. Broadcom (AVGO) Powers the AI Boom — Bullish despite the Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target / multi?year outlook pieces: Analysts and retail sites are publishing 3?year AVGO price predictions and scenario analyses reflecting both upside from AI exposure and risk from lofty multiples. Broadcom Stock Price Prediction: Where Will AVGO Be in 3 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Buy-the-dip narratives: Several outlets argue the ~24% pullback is a buying opportunity tied to the OpenAI deal and secular AI demand, but these are thesis-driven and hinge on execution. Is the 24% Dip a Golden Buying Opportunity?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: Coverage noting that tech earnings have grown but some ETFs (and segments) lag share-price recovery, which can keep trading volatile for large-cap semiconductors like AVGO. As Tech Earnings Grow, This ETF Still Hasn’t Caught Up (AVGO)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reports of insiders selling shares have raised near?term sentiment concerns and may amplify downside during a broader pullback, even if strategic fundamentals remain intact. Broadcom Insiders Are Selling Stock. Is AVGO Finally at the End of the Road?
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $300.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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