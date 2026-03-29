iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stock Holdings Lessened by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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