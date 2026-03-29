Financial Comparison: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 8.91% 12.67% 9.93% Himax Technologies 5.28% 4.92% 2.59%

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Himax Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $19.61 million 1.09 $1.75 million $0.38 12.61 Himax Technologies $832.17 million 1.70 $43.94 million $0.26 31.12

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SCI Engineered Materials. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats SCI Engineered Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

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SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Himax Technologies

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Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

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