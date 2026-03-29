Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) & D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Contrast

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Boohoo Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $2.15 billion 0.43 -$144.76 million ($0.43) -6.07 Boohoo Group $1.01 billion 0.48 -$415.90 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than Boohoo Group.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boohoo Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Boohoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67 Boohoo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Boohoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Boohoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -8.46% -225.04% -16.61% Boohoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading beats Boohoo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

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D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Boohoo Group

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boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

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