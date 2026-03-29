Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Receives C$183.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.00.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$388.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$393.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$403.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$82.66 and a 12 month high of C$512.83.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

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Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

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