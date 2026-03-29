T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.7350. Approximately 4,896,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,544,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T1 Energy
T1 Energy Price Performance
Institutional Trading of T1 Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in T1 Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T1 Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.
T1 Energy Company Profile
T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.
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