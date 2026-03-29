Comparing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Disaboom (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disaboom and TransMedics Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disaboom $890,000.00 0.62 -$170,000.00 N/A N/A TransMedics Group $605.49 million 5.61 $190.29 million $4.90 20.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Disaboom.

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Disaboom and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disaboom 5.91% N/A N/A TransMedics Group 31.43% 30.17% 11.39%

Volatility & Risk

Disaboom has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Disaboom and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disaboom 0 0 0 0 0.00 TransMedics Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.79%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Disaboom.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Disaboom on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disaboom

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Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About TransMedics Group

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TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

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