EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,532 shares of company stock worth $1,877,405 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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