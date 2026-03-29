12,862 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Separately, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.58. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

Solstice Advanced Mat ( NASDAQ:SOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

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About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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