Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 27,918 shares.The stock last traded at $6.8850 and had previously closed at $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Telecom Italia Stock Down 2.2%

About Telecom Italia

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed?line and mobile voice services, high?speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber?optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

Further Reading

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